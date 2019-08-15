﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Hits Out At Modi Government In His I-Day Speech

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Hits Out At Modi Government In His I-Day Speech

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, 'the country's economy is in bad shape due to faulty policies of the Central government.'

IANS 15 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Hits Out At Modi Government In His I-Day Speech
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
file
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Hits Out At Modi Government In His I-Day Speech
outlookindia.com
2019-08-15T16:13:27+0530

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday hit out at the Modi government during his Independence Day speech at the SMS stadium here.

Gehlot attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying: "The country's economy is in bad shape due to faulty policies of the Central government." If economy gets worse, the state governments suffer, and hence it's quite normal for state governments to worry at this point of time, he added.

"Today, electricity is being supplied in each household, education and medicines have been made available and around 100 satellites are being launched at one go. All these developments have not come only after 2014," he said.

"It's been the efforts of collective governments. Big projects of dams, canals were started during Nehru era. Nehru had laid the foundation of India on which the country stands today."

"It would not have been feasible to launch satellites to Mars and the moon had we not had IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology), IIMs (Indian Institutes of Management), NDA (National Defence Academy) and ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation)."

He said that an impression is being created that all developments in the country took place only after 2014, when the Narendra Modi-led dispensation came to power.

Gehlot also cited the example of Pakistan saying that democracy in that country was murdered several times by imposing military rule.

"However, democracy in India remained strong after the independence. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi liberated Bangladesh which is quite a big accomplishment," he said.

"There were tense situations in the city (Jaipur) for the last two days. As I appealed to people to maintain peace, Wednesday night passed off peacefully," he added.

Jaipur has witnessed clashes between two communities since Monday night, and hence Section 144 has been clamped in 15 police station areas in old part of Jaipur.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
IANS Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan BJP. Congress National
Next Story : 16 Injured As Typhoon 'Krosa' Makes Landfall In Japan
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From IANS
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters