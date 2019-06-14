﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Raising Pro-Modi Slogans, Kashmiri Pandits Prevent Farooq Abdullah From Visiting Srinagar Temple

Raising Pro-Modi Slogans, Kashmiri Pandits Prevent Farooq Abdullah From Visiting Srinagar Temple

Farooq Abdullah, presently the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, often visits temples across the state and has also been recorded singing bhajans at several Hindu religious gatherings.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 June 2019
Raising Pro-Modi Slogans, Kashmiri Pandits Prevent Farooq Abdullah From Visiting Srinagar Temple
National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah
File Photo
Raising Pro-Modi Slogans, Kashmiri Pandits Prevent Farooq Abdullah From Visiting Srinagar Temple
outlookindia.com
2019-06-14T14:25:12+0530

A group of Kashmiri Pandits in Srinagar heckled National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday and prevented him from entering a temple in the city which the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir was trying to visit.

Abdullah, who reportedly wanted to pay obeisance at the Zeastha Devi temple in the capital had to leave the place without offering prayers as he was met with angry sloganeering, with people raising slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, India Today reported.

Abdullah, presently the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, often visits temples across the state and has also been recorded singing bhajans at several Hindu religious gatherings.

According to the India Today report, this time around, however, several members of the Kashmiri Pandit community present there said Abdullah is responsible for their plight.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Farooq Abdullah Srinagar J&K: Jammu & Kashmir J&K National Conference (JKNC) Kashmiri Pandits National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Most Popular Compact Sedans In May 2019
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters