Railways Deploys Additional RPSF Companies Ahead Of Rail-Roko Andolan

The railways have deployed 20 additional companies of the RPSF across the country, with a focus on Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, in the wake of the "rail roko" called on Thursday by farmer unions protesting against the Centre's new agriculture laws.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of protesting farmer unions that is leading the protest, last week had announced the rail blockade to press for its demand to repeal the opposed bills.

Director-General, Railway Protection Force, Arun Kumar on Wednesday said, "I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. We will be liaisoning with district administrations and will have a control room in place."

"We will gather intelligence. States such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, and some other areas will be our focus. We have deployed 20 companies (around 20,000 personnel) of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) in these areas," he said.

"We want to persuade them to not cause inconvenience for passengers. We have a four-hour window and we want it (rail roko) to get over peacefully," Kumar said.

The SKM had said that the rail blockade will be held across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm.

The announcement came amid the ongoing protests against the laws at Delhi's borders by farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, and 'mahapanchayats' that are being organised in these states to garner support for the movement.

On Tuesday, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni had said that farmer unions will hold meetings in poll-bound West Bengal as well and indicated that they will ask people there not to vote for those who are "snatching our livelihood".

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

With inputs from PTI

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine