Rahul's Offer To Resign Will Be Suicidal For His Party, Opposition: Lalu Prasad Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, and former Bihar Chief Minister, Lalu Prasad on Tuesday said Congress President Rahul Gandhi's decision to resign will be suicidal not just for his own party but also all opposition.

"Rahul's offer to resign suicidal. Opposition parties had the common goal to dislodge BJP but failed to build a national narrative. The result in a particular election can never alter the reality in as diverse and plural a country as India," Lalu Prasad, who is in jail since last year in the Fodder scam case, tweeted.

The RJD faced a complete rout in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while Lalu Prasad was imprisoned at the Birsa Munda Central Jail. He has not kept well and had also been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranchi.

His Twitter handle says while in jail, the RJD chief's tweets would be managed by his family.

Gandhi had offered to resign during the Congress Working Committee meeting held on Saturday. The CWC had not accepted the offer, but media reports since have said that Gandhi is determined to find a successor and pass on the baton.

(IANS)