Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Attack UP CM, Claim UP Govt Trying To ‘Save Criminals’

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a dig at the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday. Sharing media reports which claimed that a BJP MLA and his son allegedly protected a man accused of harassing a woman, the Gandhi siblings alleged that the UP government was on a mission to “save criminals.”

"How it started: 'Beti bachao' (save daughters). How it’s going: 'Apradhi bachao' (save criminals)'," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Tagging a media report on the incident, Priyanka Gandhi asked in a tweet in Hindi, "Will the UP CM tell that this is happening under which 'mission'? 'Beti bachao' (Save daughters) or 'Apradhi bachao' (save criminals)'?"

The Congress has been attacking the UP government over the issue of alleged rise in crimes against women, particularly after the Hathras incident in which a 19-year-old Dalit woman from the district was allegedly raped and attacked by four men. She later succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital.

The Yogi Adityanath government is fighting severe criticism for its handling of the Hathras case, particularly after the local police cremated the victim’s body, allegedly without the family's approval. Currently the CBI is investigating the case.

