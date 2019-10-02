Rahul In Delhi, Priyanka In Lucknow Lead Padyatras On Gandhi Jayanti

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday led a 'padyatra' in Delhi with a large number of party workers following him to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat.

The 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary began from the Delhi Congress office Rajiv Bhavan at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and headed to Rajghat, about three kilometres away, with enthusiastic party workers waving flags and chanting the slogan 'Mahatma Gandhi Amar Rahein'.

Many youth sported Gandhi's trademark spectacles and dhoti and walked with sticks in the march.

A tableau of Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram and his iconic wooden spinning wheel was also part of the march.

The march will conclude with an oath to be administered to workers and leaders by party president Sonia Gandhi at Rajghat.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to participate in a foot march in Lucknow to commemorate the Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary.

The Gandhi scion along with party workers is set to take out the padayatra at noon from Shaheed Smarak to the GPO Park. She will also pay homage to Mahatama Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary at the GPO Park here.

After 1:30 pm, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will head towards Congress party office where she will hold discussions with the volunteers about the party and development.

(With inputs fron agencies)