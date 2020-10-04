Rahul Gandhi’s Tractor Rally Against Farm Laws Begins Today In Punjab

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to begin his three-day tractor rallies in Punjab to protest the farm laws recently cleared by Parliament after his visit to the state to extend support to protesting farmers was delayed by a day as he visited the family of Hathras gang-rape victim on Saturday.

CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party's state chief Sunil Jakhar, general secretary KC Venugopal and party leaders Harish Rawat and Navjot Singh Sidhu have reached Moga, for the 'Kheti Bachao Yatra'.

Today, they will be meeting the public at Badni Kalan in Nihal Singh Wala in the Moga district.

In Lopon, it will head a Jagraon in Punjab’s Ludhiana district, where it will be received at Chakar, Lakha, and Manoke, culminating at a public meeting in Raikot and covering a distance of around 22km.

On October 5, the party will cover a distance of 20 km, beginning with a reception at Barnala Chowk in the Sangrur district. Rahul and his team will travel by car to Bhawanigarh to address a public meeting.

They will then head to Samana in Patiala district on tractors. Their receptions will be held at Fatehgarh Chhana and Bahmna, before ending the day with a public meeting at Grain Market, Samana.

During his three-day visit, Gandhi will lead the party’s tractor rally in Moga, Ludhiana, Sangrur, and Patiala districts of the Malwa region.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine