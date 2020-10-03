Rahul Gandhi To Visit Hathras Today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with a group of other Congress MPs will visit Hathras today afternoon.

Rahul Gandhi said that no force in the world can stop him from visiting Hathras. “No force in the world can stop me from visiting Hathras and condoling with the grief stricken family over there,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet today.

à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂà¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤­à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¤à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¤¼à¤¤ à¤®à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤¹à¤¾à¤¥à¤°à¤¸ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¤¸ à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤ÂÂÂà¤° à¤ÂÂÂà¤¨à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾ à¤¦à¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤¦ à¤¬à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¨à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤¸à¤ÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂà¥¤ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 3, 2020

In a press statement issued by the party, the Congress has claimed that Rahul Gandhi will lead a delegation to Hathras to meet with the 19-year-old rape victim’s family to “hear their grievances.”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be part of the delegation, sources said.

“Congress MPs under the leadership of former Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi will go to Hathras today afternoon to meet the grieving family of the 19-year-old daughter of Uttar Pradesh, who was brutally assaulted, murdered & the body cremated surreptitiously in the middle of night by Yogi Adityanath led BJP Government. The Congress delegation led by Shri Rahul Gandhi will meet the family members to hear their grievances and demand justice for the victim and her family who have been denied justice and severely traumatized by the BJP Government in their desperate attempt to hide the truth of the heinous crime perpetrated on the victim,” the party statement read.

"Congress MPs under the leadership of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will go to Hathras today afternoon to meet the grieving family of the 19-year old-daughter of Uttar Pradesh, who was brutally assaulted & murdered," Congress general secretary K C Venugopal tweeted.

Congress MPs under the leadership of former Congress President Shri. @RahulGandhi will go to #Hathras today afternoon to meet the grieving family of the 19 year old daughter of Uttar Pradesh, who was brutally assaulted & murdered. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) October 3, 2020

On Thursday amid high drama, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by UP police under Section 188 on their way to Hathras. Congress Leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were stopped on a highway connecting Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The leaders have alleged they were not only stopped but also lathicharged and "pushed to the ground".

The Congress has alleged that the victim and her family have been denied justice and "severely traumatised" by the BJP government in their attempt to hide the truth of the heinous crime perpetrated on her.

The Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to the Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday. She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night. Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine