﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Rahul Gandhi Takes Cocaine, Says BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

Rahul Gandhi Takes Cocaine, Says BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

Swamy, a vociferous critic of the Gandhi scion, said this after Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the leaders calling Punjabis 'Nashedis' (Drug Addicts) should undergo the prescribed dope test first.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 July 2019
Rahul Gandhi Takes Cocaine, Says BJP MP Subramanian Swamy
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy talks to the media at the Supreme Court after a hearing of the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, in New Delhi. (PT)
Rahul Gandhi Takes Cocaine, Says BJP MP Subramanian Swamy
outlookindia.com
2019-07-05T08:48:42+0530

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy has alleged that outgoing Congress President Rahul Gandhi consumes cocaine and would fail Punjab government-prescribed dope test.

Swamy, a vociferous critic of the Gandhi scion, said this after Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the leaders calling Punjabis 'Nashedis' (Drug Addicts) should undergo the prescribed dope test first.

"The person Harsimrat Kaur is thinking of is Rahul Gandhi. Certainly, Rahul will fail the dope test as he takes cocaine," Swamy told ANI.

On Thursday, Badal had said that those who termed 70 per cent Punjabis as 'Nashedis' should undergo a dope test.

Badal's comment came a day after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered a mandatory dope test for all government employees, including police personnel, from the time of their recruitment through every stage of their service.

Singh had also directed the chief secretary to work out the modalities and have the necessary notification issued in this regard.

The dope test would be made a mandatory part of the annual medical examination taken of all civilian and police employees of the Punjab government, wherever prescribed.

The move is part of the series of initiatives taken by Singh over the last three days to eliminate drug menace from Punjab.

The orders came on the day when the Punjab Chief Minister formally communicated his Cabinet's recommendation to the Centre, seeking an amendment to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act to provide death penalty for first-time offenders too.

Singh has already issued a strict warning to drug smugglers and peddlers to give up their nefarious activities or face stringent action.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi Subramanian Swamy New Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: International Court Of Justice To Deliver Verdict On India's Appeal On July 17
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters