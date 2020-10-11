Rahul Gandhi Lashes Out At UP CM, Calls Hathras Case A ‘Shameful Truth’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the death of the 19-year-old Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district. The Congress leader claimed that the UP chief minister and the state police authorities have been claiming that the Dalit woman was not raped because for them she was “no one.”

Rahul Gandhi alleged that for most Indians Dalit, Muslim and tribal lives do not matter. “The shameful truth is many Indians don’t consider Dalits, Muslims and Tribals to be human. The CM & his police say no one was raped because for them, and many other Indians, she was NO ONE,” Gandhi tweeted tagging a media report that claimed that the UP police denied that the victim was raped.

The CM & his police say no one was raped because for them, and many other Indians, she was NO ONE.https://t.co/mrDkodbwNC — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 11, 2020

A 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras was allegedly raped and attacked by four upper-caste men. She later succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

The Yogi Adityanath government has been severely criticised for its handling of the case, particularly after the local police cremated the woman's body. The victim’s family has alleged that they were forced to conduct the last rites. However, officials have said the cremation was done "as per the wishes of the family". The CBI has taken over the investigation in the case.

