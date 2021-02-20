R-Day Violence: Delhi Police Releases Photos Of 20 More People To Identify Miscreants

The Delhi Police on Saturday released the photographs of 20 people in connection with the Republic Day violence that broke out at the Red Fort amidst the farmers' tractor parade, officials said.

Earlier, police had released 200 photographs of people in connection with the Red Fort violence to process identification of the miscreants

Police said they are scanning the videos and releasing the pictures of people from them.

"We have released the pictures and the process of identification (of the people) has been started," a senior police officer said.

Thousands of protesters had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some of them even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts.

The farmers have been protesting since late November at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Centre's three new agri laws.

With PTI Inputs

