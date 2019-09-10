Questioning The Govt Amounts To Treason: BJP's Anant Hegde On IAS Officer Who Quit

Days after Karnataka IAS officer S Sasikanth Senthil resigned from his post, saying that 'democracy was being compromised', BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde has said that the officer's comments -- and his questions to the government -- amount to treason.

In a video posted on his personal Twitter handle, BJP MP Hegde said that as a member of the civil society, the officer should not question the government's decision. "It amounts to treachery," he said.

"Serving the government and yet questioning the people's representative's decision taken as per the constitutional norms, besides labelling it as fascist amounts to nothing less than #Rajadroha (Traitor)," Hegde posted as a caption to a video message.

Senthil had submitted his resignation from the service last week. In a letter, he had said that the "fundamental building blocks of democracy are being compromised in an unprecedented manner".

Senthil served as the Dakshina Kannada district deputy commissioner.

This is not the first time Hegde has attacked Senthil for his decision to quit. Few days ago, the BJP MP took to Twitter and said the state government should have sacked the IAS officer after he opened his "polluted mindset against the Union Government". He termed him "Gaddar" -- a traitor -- for questioning the government.

Though Senthil stated it was a personal decision, he said in a letter that it is unethical for him to continue as a civil servant in the government when the "fundamental building blocks of democracy are being compromised in an unprecedented manner".

He said the resignation was not in any way connected to any event or a person.

Senthil also said he felt the coming days will present extremely difficult challenges to the basic fabric of the nation and that he will be better off outside the IAS to continue work at making life better for all.

Last month, another IAS officer, Kannan Gopinathan, resigned from service because of restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir. Gopinathan held the post of secretary of power, urban development and agriculture departments in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli administration.

In January, IAS officer Shah Faesal, who had been in the limelight since becoming the first Kashmiri to top the exam in 2009, resigned to protest the "unabated" killings in Kashmir and the marginalisation of Indian Muslims. He subsequently formed a political party, the J&K Peoples Movement.