Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Punjab Issues Fresh Restrictions Amid Surge In Covid Cases | All You Need To Know

The new Covid-restrictions were issued after Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi chaired a review meeting to take stock of the Covid situation in the state.

Representative image. | PTI

2022-01-04T12:54:40+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 12:54 pm

Following a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in Punjab, the state has now imposed a set of fresh restrictions. The new guidelines were issued after Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi chaired a review meeting to take stock of the Covid situation in the state.

The new set of restrictions will be in force till January 15

According to reports, Punjab witnessed a 282 per cent spike in coronavirus cases in the last four weeks. The state had recorded 51 fresh cases on December 28, and reported 419 cases on Monday. At the same time, the positivity rate rose from 0.46 per cent on December 28 to 4.47 per cent yesterday.

What are the new Covid-19 guidelines issued for the state?

1. All educational institutions including colleges, universities, schools will remain closed and classes will continue online. Medical and nursing colleges, however, have been permitted to function normally.

2. A night curfew has been imposed from 10 pm to 5 am. However, essential services are exempted from it.

3. Bars, cinemas halls, malls, restaurants and spas will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity, subject to staff being fully vaccinated. Whereas, gyms, swimming pools and sports complexes will remain closed.

4. Sports complexes, swimming pools, gyms shall remain closed. However, they can operate only for the training of sportspersons for participation in national/international sports events as well as for organising national/international sports events. No spectators or visitors are to be allowed.

5. People, who are fully vaccinated will be permitted to attend offices -- government and private.

6. Wearing of masks in public places including offices, have been made mandatory. People have been urged to maintain a 6-foot social distancing.

7. AC buses will be operating at 50 per cent capacity.

The guidelines come ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled this year. However, no announcement regarding political rallies has been made.

The state reported 1,675 fresh cases in the last four weeks.

