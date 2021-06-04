Punjab Govt Withdraws Order Allowing Supply Of Covid Vaccine To Private Hospitals

After the opposition in Punjab, Akali Dal accused the state government of “diverting” Covid vaccines to private hospitals at “hefty margins”, the Punjab government on Friday withdrew its order that allowed "one-time limited vaccine doses to 18-44 age group population through private hospitals".

The state government also asked the private hospitals to return the remaining vaccine doses.

Vikas Garg, the state-in-charge for vaccination against Covid, in a letter said the order "has not been taken in the right spirit and is hereby withdrawn".

Earlier in the day, Punjab's health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said he has ordered a probe into the Oppositions’ allegations that the state government has been “diverting” Covid vaccines to private hospitals.

Sidhu made the statement when he was specifically asked about the Oppositions’ allegation.

“What I have learnt through media, I have already ordered for a probe and we will order a proper inquiry. We will keep the issue before the chief minister,” he had said.

(More details awaited.)

