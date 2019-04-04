﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Pune-Based NGO Donates Ambulance To BSF In Jammu

Pune-Based NGO Donates Ambulance To BSF In Jammu

Borderless World Foundation (BWF), in association with HDFC Securities, handed over the ambulance to the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday evening.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 April 2019
Pune-Based NGO Donates Ambulance To BSF In Jammu
Twitter @bsf_pro
Pune-Based NGO Donates Ambulance To BSF In Jammu
outlookindia.com
2019-04-04T18:50:48+0530

A Pune-based NGO has donated an ambulance to the BSF for deployment at outposts in Samba, Hiranagar and Ramgarh sectors, which have been the worst affected by Pakistani shelling, officials said on Thursday.

Borderless World Foundation (BWF), in association with HDFC Securities, handed over the ambulance to the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday evening, the officials said.

This critical care ambulance is to be placed at outposts in Samba, Hiranagar and Ramgarh sectors, which have been most affected by Pakistani shelling, they said.

"The ambulance is equipped with latest equipment and medical gadgetry and would be of great help in saving valuable lives," said Adhik Kadam, Founder Director of BWF, who handed over the ambulance's key to N S Jamwal, IG (BSF, Jammu) during a function.

BWF had also provided a critical care ambulance to BSF last year, the officials said.

The NGO has so far provided 11 fully-equipped trauma care and critical care ambulances to various institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir NGOs BSF Indo-Pak Border Emergency National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Rahul Dravid's Plan To Train Indian Cricketers On Life Skills Gets BCCI Official's Nod
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters