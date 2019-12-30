Proud Of Country, Film Industry: Amitabh Bachchan On Receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan feels proud to be presented with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema's highest honour, and says he has nothing but gratitude and affection for the people of the country.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday presented the 77-year-old actor with the award in a special ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Bachchan was supposed to receive the honour at the National Film Awards ceremony last Monday, but the actor was unable to attend the event due to ill health.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony on his blog, the 77-year-old actor said, "I am in pride for the recognition. I am in pride for the recognition of my profession. I am in pride of my country and my film Industry."

Bachhan quipped after receiving the award that initially when he was announced as 2018's honouree, he was doubtful if it was an "indication" for him to sit at home.

"When this award was announced, a doubt arose in my mind: if this is an indication for me to sit at home and relax after working for so many years?

"There is some more work I have to finish and certain possibilities are coming up where I may get a chance to do some work. I just wanted some clarification on this," he said.

The Hindi cinema veteran also thanked the government, Information & Broadcasting ministry and the jury members of the National Film Awards for naming him the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient.

The actor attended the ceremony with his wife, veteran actor-MP Jaya Bachchan and son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. Also present were the winners of the National Film Awards.

Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, "My gratitude and my affection to the people of this great country, India for this recognition."

In a career spanning five decades, Bachchan has stayed at the top, surprising fans with memorable performances film after film.

The government honoured Bachchan with the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 for his contributions to the arts.