Protests In Uttar Pradesh After Indira Gandhi's Statue Covered With Burqa

Angry Congress leaders shouted slogans against the district administration and demanded an inquiry into the incident.

03 June 2019
Congress party workers pay homage to former prime minister the late Indira Priyadarshini Gandhi on the her 101st birth anniversary at historical Anand Bhawan in Allahabad.
2019-06-03T14:56:21+0530

Congress leaders on Monday took to the streets in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri after unidentified people covered a stature former prime minister Indira Gandhi with a burqa in Gola area of the city.

Angry Congress leaders shouted slogans against the district administration and demanded an inquiry into the incident.

Senior district officials reached the spot and got the burqa removed. They also assured action against the miscreants.

According to reports, trouble began on Monday morning when some morning walkers saw a black robe covering the statue of the late prime minister. They informed other people and in no time a large number of Congress leaders gathered at the spot.

A senior police official said: "It is evident that some mischievous elements wanted to vitiate the atmosphere, but we are going to identify them and book them under relevant sections of law."

(With inputs from IANS)

