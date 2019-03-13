<em>Yeh Ahankaari Sarkaar Hai</em>: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out At BJP After Meeting Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Azad In Hospital

﻿
Yeh Ahankaari Sarkaar Hai: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out At BJP After Meeting Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Azad In Hospital

Priyanka Gandhi arrived at Anand Hospital in Meerut, where Azad was admitted, along with Western Uttar Pradesh in-charges Jyotiraditya Scindia and Uttar Pradesh party chief Raj Babbar.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 March 2019
Priyanka Gandhi with Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad at a hospital in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh
PTI Photo
Congress general Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday met Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad and attacked the BJP, saying the government has become "arrogant" and it was trying to suppress the voice of the people.

Priyanka Gandhi arrived at Anand Hospital in Meerut, where Azad was admitted, along with Western Uttar Pradesh in-charges Jyotiraditya Scindia and Uttar Pradesh party chief Raj Babbar.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Azad, she told media, "Yeh ahankaari sarkaar hai (this is an arrogant government). The government wants to suppress the voice of the youth."

She alleged that the government does not want to listen to the voice of the youth. "They have not given employment to the youth. So if they are raising their voice, let them do that. What is the use of suppressing their voice?" she questioned.

Asked if Azad would be inducted into Congress, she said, "We loved the way he was raising the issue of employment and fighting for a cause."

Pressed further she said, please do not give any political connotation to the conversation.

Azad was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by using more than the stipulated number of motorcycles at a political rally. However, Azad fell ill soon after being detained, following which he was admitted to a hospital.

IANS

