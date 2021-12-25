Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses Nation On Covid-19

PM Modi Addresses Nation On Covid-19. Urges People To Be Cautious.
PM Modi says," We are creating buffer stocks of medicines. Credit goes to Health workers.
Booster does for Health Workers to begin from 10th Jan."
PM Modi announced 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen beds, 3000+ oxygen plants, 4 lakh oxygen cylinder.
Today, the nation has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1.4 lakh ICU beds and 90,000 special beds for kids.— BJP (@BJP4India) December 25, 2021
Today, we have over 3,000 functional PSA Oxygen plants and 4 lakh cylinders have been provided to all states.
- PM @narendramodi
Ashutosh Sharma / In view of the growing Omicron threat, PM Modi said that India will soon start the booster dose for people above 60 years of age who have co-morbidities as per recommendation from health experts from January 10.
Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?
Jayanta Oinam / Loaded with history, wanted and unwanted, the South Africa vs India Test rivalry resumes with a Boxing Day match.
Ashwani Sharma / The last time it snowed in Shimla on Christmas Day was in 2016, that too after a gap of two decades, though some years between 2014 to 2018 did see a small spell of pre-Christmas snowfall.