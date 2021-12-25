Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses Nation On Covid-19

PM Modi Addresses Nation On Covid-19. Urges People To Be Cautious.

PM Modi | PTI

2021-12-25T22:20:16+05:30

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 10:20 pm

  • 10:24 PM

    PM Modi: Precaution doses for frontline workers from January 10

  • 10:12 PM

    PM announces booster doses for health workers and senior citizens

    PM Modi says," We are creating buffer stocks of medicines. Credit goes to Health workers.
    Booster does for Health Workers to begin from 10th Jan."

  • 10:08 PM

    PM Modi says 61% of those eligible are fully vaccinated in the country

  • 10:04 PM

    PM Modi announces 18 lakhs isolation beds

     PM Modi announced 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen beds, 3000+ oxygen plants, 4 lakh oxygen cylinder.

