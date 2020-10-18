Prakash Javadekar To Address Air Pollution In Fb Live Event Today

October 18, 2020
Corona
By using the hashtag #AskPrakashJavadekar, people will be able to ask questions and share suggestions regarding air pollution in the FB Live event at 5 pm today.

PTI 18 October 2020
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar
File photo
outlookindia.com
2020-10-18T17:04:02+05:30

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar will talk about air pollution in a Facebook Live event and take questions as well as suggestions from people on the issue at 5 pm on Sunday.

"Through Facebook live today, I will connect with you all to talk about the issue of air pollution and will share the steps taken by the Narendra Modi government to combat it," the minister said.

"We believe that accepting the problem is the first step towards solving it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched National Air Quality Index (AQI) to disseminate the information regarding quality of air to public and to keep a check on the level of pollution and air quality," he said.

By using the hashtag #AskPrakashJavadekar, people will be able to ask questions and share suggestions regarding air pollution with the minister.

 

