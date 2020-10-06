Pompeo To Meet Jaishankar In Tokyo Today

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Tokyo on Tuesday, the State Department said. Pompeo and Jaishankar are in Tokyo to attend the second QUAD ministerial involving their counterparts from Australia and Japan. This is the first time Jaishankar and Pompeo will be meeting since the recent border standoff between India and China.

According to the State Department, Pompeo is scheduled to meet new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi. In an interaction with reporters travelling with him, Pompeo hoped to have significant announcements and significant achievements during the QUAD ministerial. “It’s going to be a wonderful trip. It’s supporting something we’ve been working on for a long time to put together. To meet with our Quad partners is a project we’ve been preparing for. We’re hoping to have some significant announcements, significant achievements,” Pompeo said.

The US Embassy in Tokyo said the foreign ministers from the four countries will discuss the challenges posed by COVID-19, security and economic issues in the Indo-Pacific region and the importance of upholding a rules-based international system.

