Pollution Levels Higher In Delhi This Diwali As Compared To Last Year: CPCB

November 15, 2020
Corona
High instances of stubble burning also contributed to a rise in pollution levels this year, officials said.

PTI 15 November 2020
Representational image
PTI Photo/Vijay Verma
2020-11-15T22:03:16+05:30

Delhi recorded higher levels of pollution, during Diwali this year as compared to the last year, due to a high share of stubble burning and unfavourable meteorology, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

In a special report, the apex pollution watchdog said almost all pollutants reported higher values on Diwali day this year as compared to 2019.

"Diwali fell during mid-November this year, at a time of unfavourable meteorological conditions for dispersal of pollutants as compared to 2019 when it occurred during the last week of October," CPCB said in a statement.

The contribution of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 concentration was 32 per cent on Diwali day this year as compared to 19 per cent last year.

"Therefore, it may be inferred that elevated PM2.5 concentrations in 2020 in comparison to previous year had enhanced contribution of stubble burning and the same is also reflected in elevated levels of CO and NO2," CPCB said in a statement.

