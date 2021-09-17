Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National Political Parties In J&K Condemn Killing Of Policeman In Kulgam By Militants

Political Parties In J&K Condemn Killing Of Policeman In Kulgam By Militants

Today’s killing comes days after another policeman was shot dead by militants in Srinagar.

Political Parties In J&K Condemn Killing Of Policeman In Kulgam By Militants
Policeman killed by militants in J&K.(File photo-Representational image) | PTI

Trending

Political Parties In J&K Condemn Killing Of Policeman In Kulgam By Militants
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T20:37:24+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 8:37 pm

The political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have condemned the killing of a policeman by suspected militants in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday.

Banto Sharma, a resident of Wanpoh area in Kulgam, was shot dead by the militants at around 6 pm.

Sharma’s killing comes days after another policeman was killed by the militants in Srinagar’s Khanyar area of Downtown.

“I unequivocally condemn the militant attack in Kulgam district of South Kashmir. My heartfelt condolences to the family & colleagues of Constable Bantoo Sharma of Railway Protection Force who was killed in the line of duty earlier this evening. May his soul rest in peace,” National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also took to Twitter to condemn the killing of the policeman.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

“Very sorry to hear about the terrorist attack in Kulgam today that claimed yet another innocent life. Deepest condolences & prayers with Bantoo Sharma ji's family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Lone also condemned the killing.

“Strongly condemn the killing of a policeman in Kulgam. May Allah give patience to the family of Bantu Sharma to bear this loss. And May the killers rot in hell,” Lone tweeted. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Omar Abdullah Mehbooba Mufti Sajad Gani Lone Srinagar J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Jammu Kashmir Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Jammu and kashmir National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Himachal Pradesh On Path Of Inclusive Development: Prez Kovind

Himachal Pradesh On Path Of Inclusive Development: Prez Kovind

R-Day Violence: Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Lakha Sidhana

Poll SOP: Punjab Announced Free Health Insurance Cover For 15 Lakh Families Left Out Of Ayushman Scheme

Afghanistan Situation Will Impact India: PM Modi

Punjab Cabinet Approved Rules To Promote MSMEs, Puts In Place Mechanism To Mitigate Delayed Payments

Chidamabaram Ridicules BJP Over Vijay Rupani’s Resignation

‘Arbitrary Approach Not Good In Democracy’: CPI(M) Leader Tarigami Over J&K Verification Order

CM Amarinder Urges Centre To Scrap Farm Laws After Asking Farmers To Move Protests Out Of Punjab

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from India

WTO Agreement Inclined Towards Developed Countries, Against Developing Ones: Piyush Goyal

WTO Agreement Inclined Towards Developed Countries, Against Developing Ones: Piyush Goyal

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Congress Constitutes Screening Committee For UP Polls

Congress Constitutes Screening Committee For UP Polls

‘Attempts Being Made To Lure Kerala Youth Towards Extremism’: CPI(M)

‘Attempts Being Made To Lure Kerala Youth Towards Extremism’: CPI(M)

Read More from Outlook

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Outlook Web Desk / The Union Minister claims he became a chef and started cooking at home and has delivered more than 950 lectures online.

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

Outlook Web Desk / Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the country will all make a new record of COVID-19 vaccination, which will be a birthday gift to PM Narendra Modi.

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

After befriending gadgets for attending online classes students finally are back to real books and real conversations. Read more education stories in our latest issue.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

Naseer Ganai / Government employees in J&K have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space with 'hostile' links.

Advertisement