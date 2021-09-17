Political Parties In J&K Condemn Killing Of Policeman In Kulgam By Militants

The political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have condemned the killing of a policeman by suspected militants in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday.

Banto Sharma, a resident of Wanpoh area in Kulgam, was shot dead by the militants at around 6 pm.

Sharma’s killing comes days after another policeman was killed by the militants in Srinagar’s Khanyar area of Downtown.

“I unequivocally condemn the militant attack in Kulgam district of South Kashmir. My heartfelt condolences to the family & colleagues of Constable Bantoo Sharma of Railway Protection Force who was killed in the line of duty earlier this evening. May his soul rest in peace,” National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also took to Twitter to condemn the killing of the policeman.

“Very sorry to hear about the terrorist attack in Kulgam today that claimed yet another innocent life. Deepest condolences & prayers with Bantoo Sharma ji's family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Lone also condemned the killing.

“Strongly condemn the killing of a policeman in Kulgam. May Allah give patience to the family of Bantu Sharma to bear this loss. And May the killers rot in hell,” Lone tweeted. (With PTI inputs)