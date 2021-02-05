Sex Racket Busted In Noida’s Wave Mall After Police Raid Spa Centre, 14 Girls Rescued

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday night busted a sex racket in Noida’s Wave mall and rescued 14 girls. The DCP at Police Commissionerate, Gautam Buddha Nagar said that the police conducted raids after receiving information that spas were ‘luring customers by prostitution’.

“The raids were carried out on Wednesday at the Wave shopping mall in Sector 18 where the spa centres were located. The police were informed about customers being lured as these spa centres were engaged in prostitution,” he told reporters.

“Some decoy customers were sent there. There were a total of 12 spa centres across all floors of the mall and the decoy customers were sent in all of them. At some centres, a prostitution racket was busted,” the officer said.

He said 14 women have been rescued from these centres and all of them were being sent for rehabilitation by the Noida Police.

Five people, including four customers and one owner of a spa centre, have been arrested and booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and further proceedings are underway, Rajesh said.

He said the police have initiated paperwork with the district administration to check on any other such flesh trade operations in Noida.

(With PTI Inputs)

