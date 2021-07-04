Police Complaint Filed Against Twitter India MD For Allegedly Spreading Communal Hatred: Reports

Amid the row between Twitter and the Centre showing no signs of ceasing, a police complaint has been filed against Twitter India managing director Manish Maheswari for allegedly spreading communal hatred, reports claimed.

According to a report published by NDTV, a complaint filed before the Delhi Police Cyber Cell sought registration of an FIR against Maheshwari and an NGO for a tweet shared by the handle Atheist Republic for allegedly hurting Hindus’ religious sentiments.

Twitter India MD has also been summoned several times in the recent past over the video of an elderly man in Loni, which, according to the authorities 'disrupted social harmony'.

The row comes at a time when Twitter has locked horns with the government over various other issues, including the farmers' protests and its decision to tag political posts of several leaders of the ruling party BJP as "manipulated media", drawing a sharp rebuke from the Centre.

Further, Twitter has still not complied with the new IT rules for social media companies. The rules mandate social media companies to establish a grievance redressal mechanism for resolving complaints from the users or victims.

All significant social media companies, with over 50 lakh user base, will have to appoint a chief compliance officer, a nodal contact person and a grievance officer. All of them have to be resident in India.

While Twitter had appointed an interim grievance officer, he quit, last month which was followed by the site appointing a US officials to the post.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine