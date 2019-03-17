PM Modi Changes Twitter Handle To 'Chowkidar Narendra Modi', Top BJP Leaders, Ministers Follow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders on Sunday changed their Twitter handles adding the prefix 'Chowkidar' to their names.

Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal changing their twitter handles tweeted, "As Chowkidars of our nation, we are committed to creating a clean economy by using cashless financial transactions. The menace of corruption and black money has adversely affected us for decades. Time to eliminate these for a better future. "

The menace of corruption and black money has adversely affected us for decades. Time to eliminate these for a better future. #MainBhiChowkidar #ChowkidarPhirSe pic.twitter.com/y44vwyM4xs — Chowkidar Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 17, 2019

The move comes in support of the 'Main bhi Chowkidar' (I am a watchman too) campaign launched by PM Modi adressing people who fight against social evils as 'Chowkidars' of the nation.

PM Modi posted a video on Saturday on Twitter saying, "Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar."

Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2019

In the video posted Modi urges his supporters to take the 'Main Bhi Chowkidaar' pledge, adding that he isn't alone in the fight against graft and social evils.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly hurling the "Chowkidar Chor Hai" (watchman is the thief) jibe at Modi to claim irregularities and favouritism in the Rafale fighter jet deal, a charge the BJP-led government has rejected.

You feeling a little guilty today? pic.twitter.com/ztVGRlc599 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 16, 2019

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also attacked Modi accusing him of being the "only chowkidar who is a thief".