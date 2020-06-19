Nobody Intruded Into Indian Territory Or Occupied Any Post: PM Modi At All-party Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that neither has anyone intruded into Indian territory nor has anyone taken over any post.

In his closing remarks at an all-party meeting on the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, Modi said the whole country is hurt and angry at what the Chinese have done.

India wants peace and friendship, but its sovereignty is supreme, he said.

Indian forces are doing what they have to do to protect the country, whether it is in terms of deployment, action or counter-action, Modi told political leaders.

"Our patrolling capacity has increased due to newly built infrastructure, especially along LAC," he said.

The virtual meeting began with participants paying tributes to the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in East Ladakh earlier this week.

Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were seen standing in silence as a mark of respect for the fallen army men.

Singh and Jaishankar spoke on the stand-off at the meeting, according to early visuals.

BJP chief J P Nadda, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, TRS leader K Chandrashekhar Rao, JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar, DMK's M K Stalin, YSR Congress Party's YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray were among those who attended the meeting.

The government had invited presidents of major political parties for the meet.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have been asking the government to be transparent about the situation on the border and slammed its handling of the issue.

Modi has asserted that the sacrifice of Indian soldiers will not go in vain.

Defence Minister Singh had said that Indian soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

There was, however, no Aam Aadmi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal and the AIMIM. They alleged that they have not been invited to the meeting called by the Prime Minister.

In a tweet on Thursday night, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "A strange egoistic government is at the Centre. AAp has its government in Delhi, in Punjab it is the main opposition party and also has four MPs and also has its presence across the country. But for all the important issues BJP will not take the opinion of AAP. What the Prime Minister will say during the all party meeting is eagerly awaited by the country Amen."

RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also tweeted on Thursday night: "Dear Defence Minister and PMO, Just wish to know the criteria for inviting political parties for tomorrow's All Party Meet on Galwan Valley. I mean the grounds of inclusion/exclusion. Because our party RJD hasn't received any message so far."

(With inputs from agencies)

