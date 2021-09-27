Advertisement
Monday, Sep 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Visits New Parliament Building Construction Site Hours After Returning From US

Images of PM Modi inspecting the ongoing work at the new Parliament building, a part of the controversial Centra Vista project which has faced stiff criticism from the opposition, went viral.

PM Modi Visits New Parliament Building Construction Site Hours After Returning From US
PM Modi visits new Parliament building construction site | PTI

Trending

PM Modi Visits New Parliament Building Construction Site Hours After Returning From US
outlookindia.com
2021-09-27T07:26:42+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 27 Sep 2021, Updated: 27 Sep 2021 7:26 am

Soon after returning from his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen visiting a construction site in Delhi. At about 8.45 pm on Sunday night, PM Modi visited the construction site of the new parliament building and inspected the ongoing work. He also spoke to those involved in the construction work. 

The building is part of the Central Vista project, which has faced stiff criticism from the opposition. Construction for the new Parliament building is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

Images of the PM visiting the construction site went viral on social media with several ministers as well as party workers sharing the images.

Government officials have said that Parliament's winter session in 2022 will be held in the new building. 

The new parliament building will have an area of 64,500 square metres.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

It will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while the Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats for members.

(With inputs from PTI)Nt

Tags

Outlook Web Desk PM Modi National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

'Bharat Bandh': Delhi Metro Station Near Tikri Border Closed Down

'Bharat Bandh': Delhi Metro Station Near Tikri Border Closed Down

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Singaporean Counterpart, Discusses Indo-Pacific, Covid-19

India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Lowest In 191 Days With 26,041 New Infections

'Stop Distortion Of Rajput History': King Mihir Bhoj’s Descendent To Modi Govt

Bharat Bandh: Farmers Block Highways To Demand Repeal Of Farm Laws, Security Beefed In Delhi

UP Police Official Suspended In Pratapgarh BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta's Assault Case

Video Of Punjab CM Channi Stopping His Car To Wish Newly Wed Couple Goes Viral

India Suffering Due To Colonial Era Laws From Last 70 Years, It Needs A Relook: SC Judge

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Chennai Super Kings Tops IPL After Last-Ball Win Against KKR

Chennai Super Kings Tops IPL After Last-Ball Win Against KKR

IAF Conducts Air Show At Dal Lake In Srinagar

IAF Conducts Air Show At Dal Lake In Srinagar

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

More from India

Cyclone Gulab: PM Modi Assures Support To Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Gulab: PM Modi Assures Support To Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

Amazon Akin To East India Company: RSS Linked Weekly

Amazon Akin To East India Company: RSS Linked Weekly

‘BJP Limited To Rhetoric Only, Will Defeat It Across India’: Mamata

‘BJP Limited To Rhetoric Only, Will Defeat It Across India’: Mamata

Punjab CM Hands Over Appointment Letters To Kin Of 2 Deceased Farmers In Ongoing Farmer Protests

Punjab CM Hands Over Appointment Letters To Kin Of 2 Deceased Farmers In Ongoing Farmer Protests

Read More from Outlook

Bharat Bandh: Farmers Block Highways To Demand Repeal Of Farm Laws, Security Beefed In Delhi

Bharat Bandh: Farmers Block Highways To Demand Repeal Of Farm Laws, Security Beefed In Delhi

Outlook Web Desk / Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that he is ready to agitate for 10 years but will not allow 'black' legislations to be implemented.

'Stop Distortion Of Rajput History': King Mihir Bhoj’s Descendent To Modi Govt

'Stop Distortion Of Rajput History': King Mihir Bhoj’s Descendent To Modi Govt

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Kunwar Arunoday Singh Parihar, prince of Madhya Pradesh's Nagod estate, has raised objections to the Gujjar community's recent claims of having descended from King Bhoj.

‘T20 World Cup Selection Isn’t In My Hands’, Says RCB’s Harshal Patel

‘T20 World Cup Selection Isn’t In My Hands’, Says RCB’s Harshal Patel

PTI / Harshal Patel became the 17th bowler to take an IPL hattrick in history when he dismissed MI's Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar in the 17th over.

Video Of Punjab CM Channi Stopping His Car To Wish Newly Wed Couple Goes Viral

Video Of Punjab CM Channi Stopping His Car To Wish Newly Wed Couple Goes Viral

Outlook Web Desk / After shaking a leg with students, new Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi went viral on Sunday for stopping his car to wish a newly wed couple in Bathinda.

Advertisement