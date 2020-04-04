April 04, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM Modi, US President Donald Trump Have Telephonic Conversation On Fight Against Coronavirus

PM Modi, US President Donald Trump Have Telephonic Conversation On Fight Against Coronavirus

The US has so far confirmed 278,458 cases of COVID-19 and more than 7,100 deaths. India has 3,072 coronavirus cases and has reported 86 deaths.

PTI 04 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
PM Modi, US President Donald Trump Have Telephonic Conversation On Fight Against Coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and US President Donald Trump exchange greetings after their joint press statement, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.
PTI Photo
PM Modi, US President Donald Trump Have Telephonic Conversation On Fight Against Coronavirus
outlookindia.com
2020-04-04T22:07:39+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Saturday held a detailed discussion on the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak and resolved to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight the pandemic.

The two leaders held an "extensive" telephonic conversation.

"We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," Modi tweeted.

The discussion comes at a time when both countries are in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US has so far confirmed 278,458 cases of COVID-19 and more than 7,100 deaths. India has 3,072 coronavirus cases and has reported 86 deaths. 

Next Story >>

Tablighi Jamaat, Venomous Macro-organisms and a Novel Virus Caught in Between

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Donald Trump Narendra Modi Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos