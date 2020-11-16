November 16, 2020
Corona
PM Modi Urges People To Go 'Vocal For Local', Unveils Statue Of Peace

Prime Minister Modi unveils the statue on the 151st birth anniversary of Vijay Vallabh Surishwer, and requests seers to spread the message of bolstering our local economy.

PTI 16 November 2020
PM Modi Urges People To Go 'Vocal For Local', Unveils Statue Of Peace
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PTI
PM Modi Urges People To Go 'Vocal For Local', Unveils Statue Of Peace
outlookindia.com
2020-11-16T15:47:37+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called upon people to continue to support the local artisans like they did on Diwali and urged seers to also spread the message of ''vocal for local''.

He also unveiled a statue of Jain seer Vijay Vallabh Surishwer on his 151st birth anniversary through video conference.

"The way the country gave a tremendous support to the local economy on Diwali and other festivals, it indeed gives a new energy and we have to maintain this," Modi said while addressing a programme in Pali through the video conference.

The Prime Minister also appealed to seers to spread the message of ''vocal for local'' among their followers.

"I would like to request our saints and seers that wherever they go and speak, the message of 'vocal for local' should be spread by them," he said.

The Prime Minister said that Jainacharya Vijay Vallabh worked for improving education, women empowerment and other causes during his time adding that the country was now following in the saint’s footsteps. "Women today are getting opportunities in the armed forces and the new education policy will create more opportunities for them," Modi said.

Speaking on the life and works of the Jain seer, Modi also said he was a visionary saint who had compassion for everyone and he visited different parts of the country to work for education and women empowerment.

Modi also said that the Bhakti movement led by seers pushed and strengthened the freedom movement in the country, and now it was time to push the ''vocal for local'' campaign. He said that India’s seers always showed the path of peace, non-violence and harmony to the world adding that the international community now draws inspiration from India

