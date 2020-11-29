November 29, 2020
Corona
PM Modi To Interact Online With 3 Teams Making Covid Vaccine Tomorrow

Modi had on Saturday visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the development process of Covid vaccines

PTI 29 November 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Biotech facility during his 3 city visit to review COVID-19 vaccine development work, in Hyderabad.
PTI photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with three teams involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine via video conferencing on Monday. 

The Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet on Sunday that the three teams are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy's.

"Tomorrow, on 30th November, 2020, PM @narendramodi will interact, via video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy's," it said. 
 
Modi had on Saturday visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccines at facilities in these cities.

