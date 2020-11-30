PM Modi To Hold Online Meet With 3 Firms Making Covid Vaccines Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with three teams involved in developing Covid-19 vaccines via video conferencing today.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted that the three teams are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy's.

"Tomorrow, on 30th November, 2020, PM @narendramodi will interact, via video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy's," it said.

On Saturday, PM Modi visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccines at facilities in these cities.

He also visited Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune in the last leg of his three-city visit to check how India's firms are working on vaccines for coronavirus infection.

