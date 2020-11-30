November 30, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM Modi To Hold Online Meet With 3 Firms Making Covid Vaccines Today

PM Modi To Hold Online Meet With 3 Firms Making Covid Vaccines Today

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted that the three teams are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy's.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PM Modi To Hold Online Meet With 3 Firms Making Covid Vaccines Today
PTI
PM Modi To Hold Online Meet With 3 Firms Making Covid Vaccines Today
outlookindia.com
2020-11-30T09:41:17+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with three teams involved in developing Covid-19 vaccines via video conferencing today.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted that the three teams are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy's.

"Tomorrow, on 30th November, 2020, PM @narendramodi will interact, via video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy's," it said.

On Saturday, PM Modi visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccines at facilities in these cities.

He also visited Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune in the last leg of his three-city visit to check how India's firms are working on vaccines for coronavirus infection.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh And Narendra Singh Tomar Hold Talks with BJP Chief Over Farmers' Protest

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Delhi COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos