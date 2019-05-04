“See where the PM’s nationalism is taking the country”, remarked BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday in a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that while Modi is taking credit for the UN blacklist of JeM chief Masood Azhar and trying to turn it into an electoral gain, the US is making India “pay” for its support by ending New Delhi’s oil imports from Iran.

In tweets, the BSP chief said that while Prime Minister Modi “forgot” to congratulate the Indian team in the UN that worked hard to drum up the diplomatic support needed for the UN blacklist on Azhar, the US foreign minister (Secretary of State Mike Pompeo) has termed it America’s diplomatic victory and even wrote a letter congratulating the American team in the UN. “See the difference in the leadership of the two countries!” she remarked.

On Wednesday, in a major diplomatic win for India, the United Nations declared Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist. The decision came after China lifted its technical hold, imposed on March 13, on a proposal made by US, UK and France.

China, a P5 member of the United Nations Security Council, had been continuously blocking India's bid to get a global ban on Azhar.

The White House while announcing the end of the waiver to buy Iranian oil, conveyed to India that it has stood by it on combating terrorism after the February Pulwama attack and expects reciprocity on President Donald Trump’s commitment to disrupt Iran’s terror network, media reports said.

On Wednesday, the White House said the designation of Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN demonstrates the international commitment to rooting out terrorism in Pakistan and bringing security and stability to South Asia

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed the move and said that it is a victory for the American diplomacy and the international community against terrorism.

Pompeo also congratulated the US mission in the UN which took the lead in America's diplomatic effort to designate Azhar as a global terrorist, after China finally lifted its nearly 10-year technical hold on such an effort by India, the United States and other permanent members of the Security Council including Britain and France.

"Congrats to our team @USUN for their work in negotiating JEM's Masood Azhar's #UN designation as a terrorist," Pompeo tweeted.

"This long-awaited action is a victory for American diplomacy and the international community against terrorism, and an important step towards peace in South Asia," Pompeo said.