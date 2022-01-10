PM Modi Sends 100 Pairs Of Jute Footwear For Those Working At Kashi Vishwanath Dham



These include priests, people performing seva, security guards, sanitation workers and others, they added.



Modi got the jute footwear procured and sent over to the dham so that those performing their duties don't have to stay bare-footed in the chilling cold.



A source said, "PM Modi has been deeply involved with Kashi Vishwanath Dham & keeps a tab on all issues & developments in Varanasi. This is yet another example of his attention to minute details and his concern for the poor."

Related Stories Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness



Modi had last month inaugurated the first phase of the dham, which has massively expanded the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises and beautified the complex.

-With PTI inputs.