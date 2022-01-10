Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Security Lapse: SC Proposes Panel Led By Ex-Judge To Probe Matter

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said that a formal order to this effect will be passed shortly on setting up of the panel to which the DGP Chandigarh, IG of NIA and the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana HC may be part.

PM Modi Security Lapse: SC Proposes Panel Led By Ex-Judge To Probe Matter
PM Modi security breach | PTI

Trending

PM Modi Security Lapse: SC Proposes Panel Led By Ex-Judge To Probe Matter
outlookindia.com
2022-01-10T13:26:12+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 1:26 pm

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the ongoing inquiries by two separate panels of the Centre and the Punjab government into the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Punjab, and said that it will set up a committee headed by a former apex court judge to probe it.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said that a formal order to this effect will be passed shortly on setting up of the panel to which the DGP Chandigarh, IG of NIA and the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana HC may be part.

The top court was hearing the plea of an organisation, Lawyers Voice, seeking a thorough investigation into the breach in Prime Minister Modi's security in Punjab to ensure there is no such event in the future.

On January 5, the prime minister’s convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

Tags

PTI PM Modi Security Lapse Punjab Supreme Court National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

SC Agrees To Hear PIL On Alleged Hate Speeches Made At ‘Dharam Sansad’ At Haridwar

SC Agrees To Hear PIL On Alleged Hate Speeches Made At ‘Dharam Sansad’ At Haridwar

Delhi Starts Administering Booster Doses, Over 3 Lakh Eligible

Mizoram Logs 518 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Fresh Fatalities

'What Kind Of Petition Is This?' Court Junks Plea Accusing China Of Using Covid-19 As Bio-Weapon

Odisha Registers 4,829 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Jharkhand: Prime Accused In Stoning, Burning Of BJP Worker Arrested

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 1.79 Lakh Cases In Single Day, Highest Surge Since May

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: SC Agrees To Hear Plea Against Hate Speech

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A New Wave For A New Age

A New Wave For A New Age

Capturing The Skies

Capturing The Skies

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19 Booster Dose | No Mix-And-Match, Walk-In Allowed: All You Need To Know

Covid-19 Booster Dose | No Mix-And-Match, Walk-In Allowed: All You Need To Know

Covid-19 Surge: 300 Delhi Police Officers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Covid-19 Surge: 300 Delhi Police Officers Test Positive For Coronavirus

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

India To Start Administering Precautionary Covid Doses From Tomorrow

India To Start Administering Precautionary Covid Doses From Tomorrow

Read More from Outlook

Why Amazon Wants The Indian Government By Its Side To Win The Cloud War

Why Amazon Wants The Indian Government By Its Side To Win The Cloud War

Nishant / From the increased cost of compliance to hampering innovation, tech giants are cautious about the policy around data localisation in the country

Will China Be Able To Rescue Sri Lanka Out Of Its Debt-Crisis?

Will China Be Able To Rescue Sri Lanka Out Of Its Debt-Crisis?

Seema Guha / Colombo is also turning to New Delhi for help at this critical juncture. It is negotiating a $1.9 billion economic aid package, but it has not yet been finalised.

Novak Djokovic Arrested After Winning Court Battle In Australia Over Visa Cancellation

Novak Djokovic Arrested After Winning Court Battle In Australia Over Visa Cancellation

Koushik Paul / For insufficient coronavirus documents, world No.1 Djokovic had his visa revoked on his arrival in Melbourne and has been in a detention hotel.

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

Tabeenah Anjum / Ahead of Makarsankranti, Gafoor is busy giving last-minute touches to the life-size kites with photos of politicians from across party lines on them.

Advertisement