﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  PM Modi Says Next 5 Years Are To Regain India's Lost Position In World

PM Modi Says Next 5 Years Are To Regain India's Lost Position In World

'Next five years will be very important in the history of the country, as was the period between 1942 to 1947,' Modi said addressing a huge gathering in Ahmedabad

Outlook Web Bureau 26 May 2019
PM Modi Says Next 5 Years Are To Regain India's Lost Position In World
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
PM Modi Says Next 5 Years Are To Regain India's Lost Position In World
outlookindia.com
2019-05-26T20:54:42+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said the next five years will be the time to regain the rightful position of India in the world order.

He was speaking in Ahmedabad at a function following the Lok Sabha election victory, which was kept simple and shorn of pomp because of the Surat fire tragedy.

"Next five years will be very important in the history of the country, as was the period between 1942 to 1947," Modi said addressing a huge gathering.

"Next five years will be the time to regain the rightful position of India in the world order. In the past our country had that place. I am sure India will regain its importance in the world order," he said.

Modi also expressed grief over the death of 22 students in Surat building fire tragedy.

"Till yesterday, I was in two minds whether to go for this felicitation function or not as on one hand, there was 'kartvya' (duty) and on the other hand, there was 'karuna' (compassion) for those who died in Surat. No amount of words can reduce the grief of the families who have lost their children in that tragedy," he said.

"On the other hand, I had to thank the people of the state and also take blessings of my mother as my duty," the prime minister added.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Ahmedabad Gujarat Lok Sabha Election 2019 Results National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : CBI Summons Ex-Kolkata Commissioner Rajeev Kumar In Saradha Chit Fund Scam
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters