PM Modi, President Kovind Extend Holi Greetings, Urge To Follow Covid-19 Guidelines

On the occasion of Holi, national leaders and chief ministers of states greeted people on Monday, extending their best wishes to everybody on the festival of colours.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished that the festival of happiness and celebration infuses new energy and enthusiasm in everybody's lives.

Honourable President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted fellow citizens on Holi. Taking to Twitter, he wished that this festival of social harmony further strengthened the spirit of nationalism which is integral to India's cultural diversity.

Greetings to all fellow citizens on Holi. The festival of colours, Holi, is a festival of social harmony which brings about joy, delight and hope in the lives of people. May this festival further strengthen the spirit of nationalism which is integral to our cultural diversity. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 29, 2021

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath asserted the importance of following Covid-19 protocols while celebrating Holi. In a video released on his Twitter handle, the chief minister can be seen restating the social distancing norms in the view of rapidly surging coronavirus cases in the country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also greeted the citizens Happy Holi while calling the festival symbolic of the diversity of India. Gandhi also reminded people of following Covid-19 guidelines and ensuring safety.

Public Holi celebrations have been banned in various parts of the country in the backdrop of rising coronavirus cases. Delhi Police on Sunday said that the patrolling during Holi celebrations will be intensified in the metropolis and strict action will be taken against those not following Covid-19 protocols.

