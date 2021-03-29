March 29, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM Modi, President Kovind Extend Holi Greetings, Urge To Follow Covid-19 Guidelines

PM Modi, President Kovind Extend Holi Greetings, Urge To Follow Covid-19 Guidelines

Public Holi celebrations have been banned in various parts of the country in the backdrop of rising coronavirus cases.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PM Modi, President Kovind Extend Holi Greetings, Urge To Follow Covid-19 Guidelines
Devotees celebrate Holi festival, at Shri Priyakant Ju temple in Vrindavan.
PTI
PM Modi, President Kovind Extend Holi Greetings, Urge To Follow Covid-19 Guidelines
outlookindia.com
2021-03-29T09:28:23+05:30
Also read

On the occasion of Holi, national leaders and chief ministers of states greeted people on Monday, extending their best wishes to everybody on the festival of colours. 

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished that the festival of happiness and celebration infuses new energy and enthusiasm in everybody's lives. 

Honourable President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted fellow citizens on Holi. Taking to Twitter, he wished that this festival of social harmony further strengthened the spirit of nationalism which is integral to India's cultural diversity. 

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath asserted the importance of following Covid-19 protocols while celebrating Holi. In a video released on his Twitter handle, the chief minister can be seen restating the social distancing norms in the view of rapidly surging coronavirus cases in the country. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also greeted the citizens Happy Holi while calling the festival symbolic of the diversity of India. Gandhi also reminded people of following Covid-19 guidelines and ensuring safety. 

Public Holi celebrations have been banned in various parts of the country in the backdrop of rising coronavirus cases. Delhi Police on Sunday said that the patrolling during Holi celebrations will be intensified in the metropolis and strict action will be taken against those not following Covid-19 protocols.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

TMC Hints At BJP Insider's Role In 'Mukul Roy-Bajoria' Leaked Audio Tape

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Yogi Adityanath Rahul Gandhi Ram Nath Kovind India Holi National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos