Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala Meets PM Modi Amid Farmers' Agitation

Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday as unrest over the new farm laws continued to grow.

Chautala is the leader of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), an alliance partner in the BJP-led government in Haryana. Some JJP MLAs are reportedly facing pressure from the protesting farmers over the contentious agriculture reforms. The deputy CM is expected to discuss issues related to the protests.

In a statement yesterday, the JJP said Dushyant Chautala will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Chautala, along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

After an hour-long meeting with Shah, both Khattar and Chautala said they have discussed the prevailing law and order situation in the state. "There is no threat to the Haryana government and it will last its full five-year term," Chautala had said.

With PTI inputs

