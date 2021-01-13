January 13, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala Meets PM Modi Amid Farmers' Agitation

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala Meets PM Modi Amid Farmers' Agitation

Dushyant Chautala, along with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday

Outlook Web Bureau 13 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala Meets PM Modi Amid Farmers' Agitation
Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala
@Dchautala/Twitter
Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala Meets PM Modi Amid Farmers' Agitation
outlookindia.com
2021-01-13T14:11:18+05:30
Also read

Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday as unrest over the new farm laws continued to grow. 

Chautala is the leader of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), an alliance partner in the BJP-led government in Haryana. Some JJP MLAs are reportedly facing pressure from the protesting farmers over the contentious agriculture reforms. The deputy CM is expected to discuss issues related to the protests. 

In a statement yesterday, the JJP said Dushyant Chautala will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Chautala, along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

After an hour-long meeting with Shah, both Khattar and Chautala said they have discussed the prevailing law and order situation in the state. "There is no threat to the Haryana government and it will last its full five-year term," Chautala had said.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

15-Year-Old Deaf, Mute Girl Brutally Gangraped, Eyes Damaged In Bihar, 3 Held

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Dushyant Chautala New Delhi BJP National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos