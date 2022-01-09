PM Modi Calls For Boosting Covid Vaccination Drive And Continued Testing Amid Omicron Surge

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi called for adequate health infrastructure in districts, boosting Covid vaccine drive for adolescents in mission mode after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the country via a high-level virtual meeting with top officials o Sunday.



Modi further emphasised the need for continuous research in testing, vaccines, pharmacological interventions, including genome sequencing.



Modi said that continued 'Jan Andolan' focused on Covid-appropriate behaviour is critical in the battle against the pandemic.



According to Union health ministry data updated at 8 am on Sunday, a total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections were reported, the highest in 224 days, while the active cases increased to 5,90,611, the highest in around 197 days.