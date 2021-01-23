PM Modi Arrives In Kolkata To Partake In Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th Birth Anniversary Celebrations

Also read Mamata Banerjee Urges Centre To Declare Netaji Birth Anniversary As National Holiday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon to pay tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. Modi touched down at the NSC Bose International Airport around 3 pm, from where he took a chopper to reach the city. The prime minister was received by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and state ministers Firhad Hakim and Purnendu Basu at the airport.

Apart from the BJP, the TMC has also gone all out to mark Bose’s 125th birth anniversary. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday kicked off mega procession in Kolkata to pay homage to the freedom fighter. The TMC supremo also urged the Centre to declare his birthday, i.e January 23 as a national holiday.

Speaking at a public event and in a thinly-veiled attack at the BJP, Mamata said, "We do not celebrate Netaji's birthday only in the years when elections are scheduled. We are celebrating his 125th birth anniversary in a grand fashion. Rabindranath Tagore described Netaji as Deshnayak. That is why we have decided to celebrate this day as Deshnayak Diwas.”

Meanwhile, Modi will deliver a valedictory address in an international seminar on Bose at the National Library in Kolkata later today, following which he will participate in a programme at the Victoria Memorial. He will also visit Netaji Bhavan, Bose's residence.

(With PTI inputs)

