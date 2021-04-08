April 08, 2021
Poshan
Pinarayi, Biplab Contract Covid; Here's A List Of Indian Politicians Who Recently Tested Positive

Several prominent Indian politicians have contracted coronavirus in the past few weeks as the country continues to grapple with the pandemic.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 April 2021
With each passing day, India is adding a huge number of new patients to its Covid-19 caseload. The country’s Covid tally rose by more than 100,000 fresh infections for a third time as it recorded 126,789 cases on April 7.

The recent surge in Covid-19 cases has even led to a shortage of vaccines in many states with a possibility of bringing the vaccination drive to a halt.

With Covid-19 wreaking havoc across the country, there is no way it is going to spare Indian politicians. Several prominent Indian politicians have contracted coronavirus in the past few weeks as the country continues to grapple with the pandemic.

Here’s a list of prominent Indian politicians who tested positive for coronavirus:

Pinarayi Vijayan 

The latest addition to the list of Indian politicians who contracted Covid-19 is Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who tested positive for Covid on Thursday.

The CM, who is currently at his residence in Kannur in North Kerala, is asymptomatic.

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19 after which he was admitted at U N Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad.

Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19 and had self-isolated at home, he said in a tweet.

"I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I have isolated myself at home as per the advice of doctors. I request everyone to please follow all the covid appropriate behaviour and stay safe," he tweeted.

Bibi Rajinder Kaur Bhattal

Former Punjab Chief Minister Bibi Rajinder Kaur Bhattal on Thursday tested COVID-19 positive.

Sharing the news on the microblogging website, Punjab Congress wished her a "speedy recovery".

Aditya Thackeray

Last month on March 20,  Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray tested positive for COVID-19.

“On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols and stay safe,” tweeted Thackeray.

Nagma

Actor-politician Nagma on Thursday informed that she has tested positive for Covid-19 despite taking the first dose of the vaccine.

The actress took to Twitter and informed her followers that she is currently under home quarantine. 

