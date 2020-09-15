September 15, 2020
Corona
'Another Lockdown From September 25' Report Fake News, Says PIB

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, rumours of another nationwide lockdown from September 25 being called by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) surfaced after a supposed ‘NDMA order’ went viral on social media.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 September 2020
Representational image.
PTI
outlookindia.com
2020-09-15T11:28:03+05:30

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) denied reports of another lockdown being recommended by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on account of a rising coronavirus case load in the country.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, rumours of another nationwide lockdown from September 25 surfaced after a supposed ‘NDMA order’ went viral on social media. Screenshots of the ‘order’ were widely shared on social media.

PIB Fact Check, Central Government’s Twitter handle that debunks government-related fake news, called the order fake.

PIB said that NDMA has not issued any order calling for another lockdown and tweeted, “Claim: An order purportedly issued by National Disaster Management Authority claims that it has directed the government to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from 25th September.”

The ‘order’ dated September 10 read, "In order to contain the spread of Covid-19 and decrease the mortality rate in the country, the National Disaster Management Authority, along with the Planning commission, hereby urges the government of India and directs the Prime Minister office, ministry of home affairs to re-impose a strict nationwide lockdown of 46 days starting from midnight September 25, 2020. Maintaining the supply chain of essential commodities in the country, therefore hereby NDMA is issuing a prior notice to the ministry to plan accordingly."

 

 

