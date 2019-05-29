﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister

Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister

Pema Khandu was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre in Itanagar.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 May 2019
Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister
Pema Khandu takes oath as Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday.
Twitter
Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister
outlookindia.com
2019-05-29T14:05:21+0530

Senior BJP leader Pema Khandu took oath as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Khandu was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre in Itanagar.

Eleven Cabinet Ministers, including Chowna Mein, were also administered the oath.

Chief Ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya attended the function.

The BJP led by Khandu won 41 seats in the 60-member Assembly, in the elections held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections on April 11 in the northeastern state bordering China.

(PTI)

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Pema Khandu Itanagar Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Assembly Elections BJP National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Arun Jaitley Writes To PM Narendra Modi, Requests To Stay Out Of Cabinet Citing Health Concerns
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters