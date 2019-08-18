'Party Has Lost Its Way', Says Congress’ Bhupinder Hooda Amid Speculations Of Rebellion

Just months before the state assembly elections, senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed his displeasure with the Congress party and said that the “party has lost its way”. Hooda further voiced support for Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate it into two Union Territories.

Launching an attack on the Congress party, Hooda said that it was no longer the party it used to be.

“When the government does something right, I support them. Many of my colleagues opposed the decision to abrogate Article 370. My party has lost its way, it's not the same Congress it used to be. When it comes to patriotism & self-respect, I'll not compromise with anyone,” Hooda was quoted as saying by ANI news agency.

He made these remarks as speculations of him quitting Congress and launching his own front have been doing rounds.

The two-time Chief Minister, however, also asked the Haryana government to not “hide behind its decision” and added that it would have to give an account of its performance.

“I support the decision to abrogate Article 370 but I want to tell the Haryana government that you will have to give an account of what you did in these five years. Don't hide behind this decision. Our brothers from Haryana are deployed as soldiers in Kashmir. That is why I supported the decision," Hooda said.

His sharp criticism of the Congress party assumes significance as it comes just months ahead of the Assembly elections.

