Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Param Bir Singh Case: SC Says 'Very Disturbing' As Former Police Commissioner Has No Faith In Own Force

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has no faith in his own force and the Maharashtra government has no faith in the CBI, observing this, the Supreme Court said that it is a 'very disturbing scenario.

Param Bir Singh Case: SC Says 'Very Disturbing' As Former Police Commissioner Has No Faith In Own Force
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh | PTI

Trending

Param Bir Singh Case: SC Says 'Very Disturbing' As Former Police Commissioner Has No Faith In Own Force
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T15:19:01+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 3:19 pm

Supreme Court said on Tuesday that it is a "very disturbing" scenario in Maharashtra where the former police commissioner Param Bir Singh does not have faith in his own force and the state government has no faith in the CBI.

A bench comprising Justices SK Kaul and MM Sundresh made this observation after Param Bir Singh's lawyers submitted that the state police was trying to corner him in departmental cases.

The top court, which refused to extend protection from arrest to Singh, said: "This is the same police which you headed for so much of time. What do we say that head of police force doesn't have any trust in the police force, state government has no faith in the CBI. Look at the scenario which is being painted. It is a very disturbing scenario for us. We can't resolve it peacefully.

Related Stories

Who Is Param Bir Singh, Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Who Accused Anil Deshmukh Of Corruption

Centre Has Initiated Disciplinary Proceedings Against Param Bir Singh: Maha Minister Informs

"The state government doesn't think it appropriate for CBI to look into it and they filed a plea regarding this in Bombay High Court which they lost. Now the matter is in the Supreme Court. We do not know what will be the view of the concerned bench here. We have given you enough protection, we are not giving any more protection," the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, expressed apprehension that the state government may take steps which could make its task difficult in concluding the probe.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

He told the bench that an affidavit has been filed by CBI in the matter and it is ready to take over the probe in one of the criminal cases lodged by Maharashtra police against Singh.

Senior advocate Puneet Bali, appearing for Singh, contended that the former Mumbai police commissioner is being targeted and the state government is trying to scuttle the probe in the CBI matter.

The top court, however, remarked, "Nobody is holier-than-thou in this whole scenario. When things go fine everybody gets along, when things don't go fine everybody is getting at each other."

Senior advocate Darius Kambatta, appearing for Maharashtra, informed the bench that the state government has filed an appeal against the Bombay High Court order dismissing its plea to hand over the investigation into the 'cash-for-transfer' allegations against Deshmukh from the CBI to a special investigation team.

The top court has now posted the matter for hearing on February 22.

The apex court had earlier allowed Mumbai Police to carry on the investigation against Singh but restrained it from filing charge sheets on the FIRs against him over the allegations of misconduct and corruption.

The state police had earlier told the apex court that Singh cannot be considered as a "whistleblower" under the law as he chose to speak out against alleged corruption involving former home minister Anil Deshmukh only after his transfer.

The top court had granted a major relief to Singh on November 22 by directing the Maharashtra Police not to arrest him in criminal cases lodged against him and had wondered if he was being hounded for filing cases against police officers and extortionists, "what could happen to a common man".

Seeking dismissal of Singh's plea for a CBI probe into the entire matter and against any coercive action by the state, the Maharashtra government has filed a reply affidavit in the apex court and said that the ongoing probe in criminal cases against the former top cop should not be interfered with.

Prior to this, the Bombay High Court had dismissed Singh's petition seeking to quash inquiries initiated against him by the Maharashtra government, and said he can approach the Central Administrative Tribunal.

The high court had held that it was a service matter, and rejected his claim that the government's action was a consequence of his allegations of corruption against Deshmukh.

After Singh was shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner in March 2021 in the aftermath of the 'Antilia bomb scare case', in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he levelled corruption allegations against Deshmukh.

In his petition, Singh had also alleged that DGP Pande told him that the inquiries were the fall-out of his allegations against Deshmukh, an NCP leader.

Singh was transferred to the Home Guard after Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze was arrested in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, 'Antilia', and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Tags

PTI Param Bir Singh IPS Mumbai Police Former Mumbai Police Commissioner CBI Maharashtra Government National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19 Curbs Will Be Imposed Across Delhi-NCR: Centre Assures Delhi Government

Covid-19 Curbs Will Be Imposed Across Delhi-NCR: Centre Assures Delhi Government

Politics Of Vendetta? Questions Raised Over Withdrawal Of Special Security Cover To Ex-CMs

NEWSFLASH | Mayawati Will Not Contest Polls: BSP Leader SC Mishra

UP Polls: BJP Starts Door-To-Door Campaign As EC Bans Physical Rallies

Ensure Specialists Attend Covid Patients With Comorbidities: Delhi Government Issues Advisory To Hospitals

Omicron, Common Cold Or Flu? How To Identify Your Covid-19 Symptoms

PM Modi Likely To Hold Meeting With CMs On Covid-19 Situation On Thursday

NEWSALERT | Delhi Orders Private Offices To Shut Down Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19 Infections In India Spike, Active Cases Highest In 208 Days

Covid-19 Infections In India Spike, Active Cases Highest In 208 Days

Precautionary Covid Dose: Mumbai Gives Out Over 10k Booster Shots On Day 1

Precautionary Covid Dose: Mumbai Gives Out Over 10k Booster Shots On Day 1

Delhi Night Curfew: 8,953 Challans Imposed, Fines Worth Rs 1.76 Crore

Delhi Night Curfew: 8,953 Challans Imposed, Fines Worth Rs 1.76 Crore

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support, Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support, Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Read More from Outlook

Time Of The Living Dead: How Zombie Films Have Dealt With Apocalypse

Time Of The Living Dead: How Zombie Films Have Dealt With Apocalypse

Jai Arjun Singh / There is a long-standing connection between zombies and pandemics in horror lore, but there isn’t always a definite answer to the question: which came first?

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Ankit Kumar Singh / Current Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seems to be gaining political mileage by denying the world's No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic entry in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, which is one of India’s biggest hospitals for dedicated facilities for Covid-19 patients, hasn’t received a single Omicron-confirmed patient to date which required oxygen support.

Advertisement