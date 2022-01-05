Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Palaniswami Hits Out At DMK Government For Mishandling Tamil Nadu

"Though the law requires that a person be produced in court within 24 hours of being picked up by police, our party executives are being whisked away by the police under the pretext of inquiry and nothing is known about their whereabouts for two or three days," Palaniswami said.

Palaniswami Hits Out At DMK Government For Mishandling Tamil Nadu
Palaniswami Hits Out At DMK Government For Mishandling Tamil Nadu | PTI

Trending

Palaniswami Hits Out At DMK Government For Mishandling Tamil Nadu
outlookindia.com
2022-01-05T21:15:04+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 9:15 pm

AIADMK top leader and former Chief Minister K Palaniswami  charged the DMK government for the lackadaisical maintenance of law and order in Tamil Nadu and claimed the ruling party was targeting the AIADMK schemes and its executives.

Accusing the DMK government of political vendetta in scrapping the welfare schemes launched by the previous AIADMK government, the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly alleged that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu deteriorated after the DMK came to power.

Crimes were on the rise and people, especially women, were feeling insecure under DMK rule. The banned gutka, clandestinely being brought from Andhra Pradesh and other States, is being sold in Tami Nadu, he told reporters after leading his party in staging a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly during Governor R N Ravi’s maiden address to the House.

Related Stories

Mamata Banerjee Wishes Arvind Kejriwal Speedy Recovery From Covid-19

The police were acting as puppets of the DMK government, he alleged. "We walked out of the House today condemning the DMK, especially Chief Minister M K Stalin, who holds the home portfolio, for the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami explained.

The walkout was also to condemn the DMK government for winding up about 1,900 'Amma Mini Clinics' and Rs 2,000 Pongal gift schemes implemented by the previous AIADMK government, he said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The move to close Amma Mini Clinics and deciding against providing Rs 2,000 in cash to the family ration cardholders only proved that the DMK government has become anti-people, the former Chief Minister said.

( With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Edappadi K. Palaniswami India Tamil Nadu AIADMK DMK Government-Governance-Government Policies etc National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Bulli Bai Row | 18-Year-Old Girl, DU Student: Who Are The Prime Accused In Women's 'Auction' Case?

Bulli Bai Row | 18-Year-Old Girl, DU Student: Who Are The Prime Accused In Women's 'Auction' Case?

No Paracetamol, Painkillers Recommended After Covaxin Jab: Bharat Biotech

No Security Lapse Of Any Kind During PM Modi’s Visit: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Newsflash| Covid-19: Delhi Records 10,665 Cases; Positivity Rate Rises to 11.88 Percent

21-Year-Old Student From Delhi University Arrested Over Bulli Bai App Row

Congress Targets PM Modi Over Ferozepur Rally Deferral In Punjab

Covid-19 Surge In Cities; Omicron Is Predominant Variant: Govt

India Records First Omicron Covid-19 Death

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Advertisement

More from India

'Why Is BJP Not Removing Satya Pal Malik?'

'Why Is BJP Not Removing Satya Pal Malik?'

Omicron Covid-19 Is ‘Mild, Doesn’t Cause Death’, South Africa Data Shows

Omicron Covid-19 Is ‘Mild, Doesn’t Cause Death’, South Africa Data Shows

PM Modi Skips Punjab Rally After 'Major Lapse' In Security, Home Ministry Seeks Report

PM Modi Skips Punjab Rally After 'Major Lapse' In Security, Home Ministry Seeks Report

COVID-19 scare: Cong cancels marathon races, big rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh

COVID-19 scare: Cong cancels marathon races, big rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh

Read More from Outlook

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Sakoon Singh / If anything will save the human race, it is the feeling of connectedness with loved ones, the empathy and love in our darkest days—both offered and received.

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

Pallavi Chakravorty / We have more than 434 million users on Facebook in India. And, as per the numbers disclosed over the last few years, we are growing equally in Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Ajit Mohan said.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India 8 Wickets Away From Series Win

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India 8 Wickets Away From Series Win

Jayanta Oinam / Catch Day 3 highlights and scores of Wanderers Test. South Africa were 118/2 at the close of Day 3.

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Ashutosh Bhardwaj / If all validation must arrive via Insta reels and cheesy tweets, it may leave you more ins­ecure and dependent than ever. The digital matrix has turned our lives into a fake melodrama.

Advertisement