Pakistani Man Sneaks Into Indian Side During Night, Gets Arrested

An intruder from Pakistan was arrested along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a BSF spokesperson said on Sunday.

Shortly after he sneaked into the Indian side on Saturday night, BSF personnel arrested him, the spokesperson said.

"During night hours, the alert BSF troops observed suspicious movement of one Pakistani national who crossed IB but was nabbed ahead of the fencing by the troops,” he said.

On March 16, a Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force in Ramgarh sector of Samba when he ignored repeated warnings while trying to sneak into the Indian side.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine