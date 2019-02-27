LIVE Updates | Pakistan Army Retracts, Says It Has Captured Only 1 Indian Pilot

An IAF pilot is "missing in action" and a Pakistani fighter jet has been shot down, New Delhi said on Wednesday as fears of war darkened India-Pakistan relations with Islamabad launching retaliatory strikes and claiming it has arrested two Indian pilots in its territory.

In Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan tried to defuse the tensions by saying that war is futlie and can lead to unknown consequences while making an oblique reference to the nuclear weapons that both countries possess.

A day after India bombed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan, it was a morning of developments moving with dizzying rapidity.

Here are the LIVE updates:

In a joint statement, Opposition parties said national security must transcend narrow political consideration. Leaders urged govt to take nations into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity, integrity: news agency PTI

Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said: "I’m sorry to hear that one of our brave IAF pilots is missing. I hope he will return home soon, unharmed. We stand by our armed forces in these difficult times."

Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah has been summoned by Ministry of External Affairs

"I am praying for the safe return of our brave pilot. May God protect you and give you courage and strength. The nation stands with you," Akhilesh said in a tweet.

In a brief statement, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, accompanied by Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor, said details are being ascertained about Pakistan's claim of having captured an Indian pilot.

Better sense must prevail. Let's settle this with talks: Imran Khan to India

If this (situation) escalates, it will no longer be in my control or in Narendra Modi's, says Imran Khan

2 Indian MIGs crossed the LoC and they were shot down, claims Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in live TV address

In that aerial engagement, one Pakistani jet was shot donw by indian air force.The Pakistan jet was seen falling from skly on Pakistan side

We have lost Mig-21 in the operation, the pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed he is in their custody, we are ascertaining the facts: MEA

Due to our readiness and alertness, Pakistan's attempts were foiled. Pakistan air force was detected and we responded instantly: MEA

India had informed about counter-terror action against Jaish in Pakistan. Pakistan this morning responded to Indian action against Jaish terror camps yesterday by using air force to target military installations on Indian sides: MEA

Operations at all nine airports, which were shut for civilian traffic, have resumed as of now: DGCA, reports news agency PTI

Top security and intelligence officials Wednesday huddled into a meet at the prime minister's office in the wake of Pakistan Air Force jets violating the Indian airspace, sources said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, senior officials of the Indian Navy, Army and the Air Force and other security officials were holding a meeting to discuss the current security situation, they said.

Pakistan on Wednesday claimed that it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani air space and arrested two pilots.

However, there was no official confirmation from the Indian government.

In a 46-second video released by the Pakistan Army, a blindfolded man claimed that he's IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan.

"Due to operational reasons the airspace at Amritsar has been closed for now. No commercial flights are coming to Amritsar, there is no base here, so flights are not even taking off from here," says AP Acharya, Amritsar Airport Director



Pakistan suspends flight operations in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, reports PTI.

Flight operations were suspended across major airports in Pakistan's Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces on Wednesday in the wake of the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, according to a media report.

Uttarakhand: Flight operations at Dehradun airport also have been temporarily suspended, reports ANI

No reports of any IAF jet suffering damage in action by India's adversaries: defence sources, PTI. Read more here:

Pakistan Air Force's F-16 that violated Indian air space shot down in Indian retaliatory fire 3KM within Pakistan territory in Lam valley, Nowshera sector: ANI

Many passengers stranded as flight operations at Amritsar airport have been suspended: ANI

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is holding a high-level meeting at North block; NSA, RAW chief, Home Secretary and other officials present at the meeting: ANI

Sensex cracks 221.57 pts to 35,752.14; Nifty falls 71.75 pts to 10,763.55, reports PTI

Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement said, "Today, Pakistan Air Force undertook strikes across Line of Control from within Pakistani airspace. This was not a retaliation to continued Indian belligerence".

Pakistan immediately stops its domestic and international flight operations from Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Islamabad airports.

"In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," said official spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces in a tweet.

Srinagar, Jammu and Leh airports were Wednesday closed for civilian air traffic shortly after an IAF jet crashed in Budgam district and amid escalation of cross-Line of Control shelling between armies of India and Pakistan.

"The civilian air traffic has been suspended temporarily in view of the emergency," an official of the Airport Authority of India told PTI.

While the official did not specify the nature of the emergency, it is believed the step was taken in view of an IAF jet crashing in Budgam district this morning.

Jammu and Leh airports have also been closed for civilian traffic.

The flare up in the cross-LoC shelling, which was initiated by Pakistani troops in early hours of Wednesday has also resulted in security forces and other establishments being put on a heightened alert.

