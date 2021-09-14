Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals Busted, Six Arrested In UP

Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals Busted, Six Arrested In UP

Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals Busted, Six Arrested In UP
Delhi Police Special Cell and UP ATS busted a terror module planning serial blasts in India | Image for representation | PTI

A Special Cell of Delhi Police in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh ATS said it had arrested six terrorists who had been planning to plant bombs across the country, especially targeting the festive season.

Trending

Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals Busted, Six Arrested In UP
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T21:15:45+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 9:15 pm

In a startling revelation, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday said it had busted a terror module being organised by Pakistan which was planning country-wide attacks during the festive season.

A Special Cell of Delhi Police in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh ATS said it had arrested six terrorists who had been planning to plant bombs across the country, especially targeting the festive season. The arrest followed an arduous and intra-state manhunt. Two of the persons arrested reportedly have links with the ISI in Pakistan.

The arrests came following alerts by multiple agencies received by Delhi Police's Special Cell about the whereabouts of the terror module.

Among the six persons arrested was Osama from Delhi, Jaan Mohammad Shaikh from Maharashtra and four others from Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad, Rae Bareilly and Lucknow.

Related Stories

Three More Alleged Terrorists With Al-Qaeda Links Arrested In Lucknow

Al-Qaeda Terrorists Arrested In Lucknow Planned Using 'Human Bombs' In UP: Police

Explained: Dynamics Between Taliban And Pakistani Terrorists

According to reports, the module was being funded through a Hawala network and also included Anees Ibrahim, the brother of gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Among the arrested, Osama and Qamar, are Pakistan-trained terror operatives working under the instructions of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). They were tasked to conduct the reconnaissance of different suitable locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for placing IEDs, police said.

"The arrest of the four accused has exposed the nexus of Pakistan's ISI-sponsored and trained terror modules with underworld operatives and averted a slew of serial blasts and targeted killings in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states in India," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah.

"Pakistan-organised terror module has been busted and six persons have been arrested, including two Pakistan-trained terrorists," he said.

Explosives and firearms have been recovered from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh in a multi-state operation, Khushwah added.

Police said that the arrested men were tasked separately to execute different aspects of the terror plan.

The underworld operative Sameer, close contact of Anees Ibrahim, was tasked by a Pak-based person connected with underworld operatives hiding in Pakistan, to ensure smooth delivery of improvised explosive devices (IED), sophisticated weapons and grenades to different entities in India.

Anees Ibrahim, who is presently based in Pakistan, is stated to be the underworld connect of this module, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Capt Amarinder Says Comments To Move Farmer Protests Out Of Punjab Were 'Twisted' Amid Outrage

Capt Amarinder Says Comments To Move Farmer Protests Out Of Punjab Were 'Twisted' Amid Outrage

Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra’s Success Lies In His Genes: Scientists

Himachal CM Dismisses Rumours Of Leadership Change As Second Delhi Visit Fuels Trolls

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra In Ayodhya

NHRC Sends Notices To Four States After Complaints Against Farmer Protests

Satellite Web: The Next Frontier

Supreme Court Refuses To Reopen Decision To Grant Reservations In Promotions To SCs, STs

Bhawanipur Bypoll: Mamata Didn't Mention Criminal Cases In Nomination Papers, BJP Tells EC

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from India

President Ram Nath Kovind To Address Special Session Of Himachal Assembly On Friday

President Ram Nath Kovind To Address Special Session Of Himachal Assembly On Friday

Hindi Diwas: Amit Shah Says Hindi Is 'Friend' Of All Indian Languages

Hindi Diwas: Amit Shah Says Hindi Is 'Friend' Of All Indian Languages

'TMC Trying To Kill Me', Says BJP MP As More Bombs Explode Outside His Home In West Bengal

'TMC Trying To Kill Me', Says BJP MP As More Bombs Explode Outside His Home In West Bengal

Punjab Polls: Prakash Singh Badal Missing From First List Of SAD’s 64 Candidates

Punjab Polls: Prakash Singh Badal Missing From First List Of SAD’s 64 Candidates

Read More from Outlook

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

Outlook Web Desk / AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh offered special prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya before kicking off the Tiranga Yatra in Faizabad.

Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals Busted, Six Held In UP

Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals Busted, Six Held In UP

A Special Cell of Delhi Police in collaboration with the UP ATS said it had arrested six terrorists from a terror module which had alleged links to Pakistan's ISI as well as Dawood.

Exports rise 45.8% in August 2021

Exports rise 45.8% in August 2021

Exports rose 45.8% to touch US$33.28 Billion in August 2021, trade deficit widened to touch US$13.8 billion

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / It started with Mahatma Gandhi marching to Dandi and mobilising the masses against the colonial government. Now every party takes the ­roadshow route to the election ring.

Advertisement
/