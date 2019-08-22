Pakistan Says Kartarpur Corridor Will Be Opened In November

﻿
The proposed corridor in Kartarpur will allow Sikhs to visit the shrine, located only a few kilometres from the border, without visa.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 August 2019
Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, in Kartarpur, Narowal district, Pakistan
Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal has said despite tension with India his country is committed to open the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims from November.

"Pakistan is committed to open the corridor in November on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak", he said here on Thursday. A meeting on the corridor would take place soon, he added.

The proposed corridor will allow Sikhs to visit the shrine, located only a few km from the border, without visa.

However, Faisal said he was not sure if India would remain committed to the project, which many thought could help bridge differences between the two countries.

On the reports of stranded Indians in Pakistan after snapping of rail and bus links, Faisal said he had no knowledge of any Indian citizens in Pakistan. "If there were any, we are ready to facilitate their return. They can go back on foot through the Wagha border because that is open," he said.

(IANS)

Outlook Web Bureau Islamabad India Pakistan Kartarpur Corridor India-Pakistan Tension National
Next Story : How Dieting As A Teen Can Hurt You Later
